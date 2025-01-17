Uttarakhand bizman looking for ‘quick passports’ beaten up in Panchkula

An Uttarakhand man, who was looking to swiftly secure passports for him and his friends, ended up getting beaten up, and losing ₹90,000 in cash, besides three mobile phones. Himanshu said he had met the accused in Sector 16 after his brother Ravi Kanyal, who is pursuing MBBS in Kazakhstan, had arranged for a contact in Panchkula to “arrange four passports”, and ₹ 12 lakh in cash for him and his friends. (HT Photo)

Complainant Himanshu Kanyal, who owns a business in Uttarakhand, filed a complaint with the Panchkula police, alleging that three-four men forcibly took ₹90,000 and three mobile phones from him and his friends after assaulting them.

Himanshu said he had met the accused in Sector 16 after his brother Ravi Kanyal, who is pursuing MBBS in Kazakhstan, had arranged for a contact in Panchkula to “arrange four passports”, and ₹12 lakh in cash for him and his friends.

Himanshu spoke to the contact on January 14, who further asked him to meet Prince in Panchkula for arranging the required passports and cash.

On Tuesday, at 10 pm, Himanshu reached Sector 16 in a Mahindra Scorpio car with two of his friends. Prince, with two others, took Himanshu and his friends to Mauli Jagran and later to Rajiv Colony in Panchkula.

The accused asked Himanshu and his friends to eat food at his house. Later, he turned the TV on with loud volume, and thrashed him and his friends.

The accused then forcibly took ₹54,600 from him and ₹36,000 from his friends through mobile banking. They also stole their phones and let them leave around 3 am only after threatening to kill them if they informed anyone.

After they approached the police, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(6) (wrongful confinement), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 308(5) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector-14 police station.

Police have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused.