Vacant posts: PAU students ‘sell vegetables’ to mark protest in Ludhiana
Up in arms over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, members of the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) held a symbolic protest on Thursday by selling vegetables at gate number 1 of the varsity campus.
The protesting students also took a sarcastic dig at the state government by installing charts at the protest site stating that educated students no longer need to go abroad as the Punjab government has given them the opportunity to sell vegetables.
The students had started an indefinite 24x7 agitation on Wednesday and said they will also spend nights at the protest site until the government fulfils their demand.
They added that a number of memorandums have been submitted with the previous and current governments, but their demand has been ignored. “Due to this, eligible PhD, MSc and BSc students are unemployed and have been forced to protest,” they said.
A memorandum was also submitted with minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Laljit Singh Bhullar, during his recent visit to Guru Angad Dev veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), but to no avail.
PAUSA members Babanpreet Singh, Sukhdep Singh, Binay and Angrej Mann said around 50% posts are lying vacant currently. “AAP had made tall claims about filling vacant posts ahead of the assembly elections, but no concrete steps have been taken after they formed the government,” they said.
“Even after PAUSA raised an agitation, no government representative has approached the students. We will continue protesting until our genuine demand is fulfilled and students will polish shoes on Friday as a sign of protest,” said Babanpreet.
The students said 510 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 of horticulture development officer, 20 of soil conservation officer and 370 of agriculture sub-inspector are currently vacant.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
