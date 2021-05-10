Vaccination for 18+: Construction workers in Punjab to get jab in 1st phase from Monday

The Punjab government will start administering Covid-19 vaccine to construction workers in the 18-44 age group from Monday.

Giving details, state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the department has received the only 1 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the 18-44 age group and it has been decided to cover the construction workers in the first phase.

The minister said the Punjab government had placed an order of 30 lakh doses with the Serum Institute of India and has been told that 4.29 lakh doses for the group will be given in May. Individuals with co-morbidities are at highest risk, hence, 70% of doses have been allocated to this group in the next phase, he said in a statement.

The minister said 30% of the doses have been kept for those having greater interaction with the public. Under it, government employees, construction workers, teachers and other staff at government and private educational establishments will be covered in May, he said.