Vaishno Devi shrine all set to welcome pilgrims for 9-day Shardiya Navratri festival

The holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir is all decked up for the nine day Shardiya Navratri festival beginning Monday. An official of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board that elaborate arrangements have been made to facilitate the pilgrims, who are likely to visit the holy cave shrine during the nine day long festival. (HT Photo)

The pilgrimage to the three peak shrine at 5,200 ft is considered to be one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimages, and during the nine day long Navratri festival, pilgrims from all parts of the country and abroad visit the cave shrine.

The shrine board has also invited famous bhajan and bhaint singers, who will perform in morning and evening Atka Aarti.

In the run up to the festival, board’s CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya has been constantly reviewing arrangements at the Bhawan and various other locations on the twin tracks of Ban Ganga and Tarakote Marg. The arrangements include ensuring round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the shrine, sanitisation, medicare and availability of special ‘fast related’ food at the catering outlets of the shrine board.

Other special features of these arrangements include organising Shat Chandi Maha Yagya at the holy shrine during the festival for peace, prosperity and health of humanity.

No major cultural programmes at Katra this year

This year, there shall be no major cultural programmes at Katra town in view of the death of 34 pilgrims in a landslide near Adhkuwari on August 26.

The incident had put LG’s administration in the line of fire with civil society members including social activists and lawyers questioning the administration for allowing the pilgrims on track despite severe weather warnings.

Following the death of 34 pilgrims, LG Manoj Sinha had ordered a probe on August 29 by a three panel that included additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

LG Sinha had ordered the panel to investigate the causes of the tragedy and submit the report within two weeks.

LG Sinha had formed a similar panel on January 1, 2022 following a stampede at the bhawan that killed 12 pilgrims. However, the findings of that probe were never made public, drawing criticism from various quarters, including civil society and legal activists.

That probe panel was also headed by Shaleen Kabra, who was then principal secretary of the home department.