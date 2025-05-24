Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Valley politicians slams ex-governor Satya Pal Malik

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 24, 2025 07:56 AM IST

Peoples Conference (PC) chairperson Sajjad Lone said ex-governor Malik ran slanderous campaign against Kashmiris

After former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik was chargesheeted in a corruption case related to hydropower project in Kishtwar, Jammu, Valley political leaders said he had branded people in Kashmir “corrupt” during his tenure.

Satya Pal Malik (HT File)
Satya Pal Malik (HT File)

Peoples Conference (PC) chairperson Sajjad Lone said Malik ran slanderous campaign against Kashmiris.

“While I feel bad for ex governor Satyap Malik, given that he is ill, it true that he heralded the most vicious and slanderous campaign against the Kashmiris, branding every Kashmiri as a corrupt soul,” he said.

Lone said that there was not a single television channel where Malik did not voice his negative opinion about Kashmiris, about carpets, about three-storey Kashmiri residences. “He harboured a contemptuous hatred for Kashmiris and lied through his teeth. That he has now been booked under a corruption case is Karma. He was the author of the crackdown in 2019,” Lone added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti blamed Malik for playing important role in disempowerment of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sorry to see Satya Pal Malik in such a critical condition undergoing dialysis following kidney failure. At the same time CBI has filed a chargesheet against him in connection with alleged corruption in the awarding of a hydropower project contract in J&K. Some may see this moment as a reckoning a complex chapter in the legacy of a man who played a pivotal role in the disempowerment & fragmentation of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba, also a former J&K chief minister, said in a post on microblogging platform X.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Valley politicians slams ex-governor Satya Pal Malik
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On