Valley politicians slams ex-governor Satya Pal Malik

After former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik was chargesheeted in a corruption case related to hydropower project in Kishtwar, Jammu, Valley political leaders said he had branded people in Kashmir “corrupt” during his tenure. Satya Pal Malik (HT File)

Peoples Conference (PC) chairperson Sajjad Lone said Malik ran slanderous campaign against Kashmiris.

“While I feel bad for ex governor Satyap Malik, given that he is ill, it true that he heralded the most vicious and slanderous campaign against the Kashmiris, branding every Kashmiri as a corrupt soul,” he said.

Lone said that there was not a single television channel where Malik did not voice his negative opinion about Kashmiris, about carpets, about three-storey Kashmiri residences. “He harboured a contemptuous hatred for Kashmiris and lied through his teeth. That he has now been booked under a corruption case is Karma. He was the author of the crackdown in 2019,” Lone added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti blamed Malik for playing important role in disempowerment of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sorry to see Satya Pal Malik in such a critical condition undergoing dialysis following kidney failure. At the same time CBI has filed a chargesheet against him in connection with alleged corruption in the awarding of a hydropower project contract in J&K. Some may see this moment as a reckoning a complex chapter in the legacy of a man who played a pivotal role in the disempowerment & fragmentation of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba, also a former J&K chief minister, said in a post on microblogging platform X.