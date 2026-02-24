Valley schools open after two-month winter break

Schools for the students of Class 9 to 12 opened in Kashmir valley on Monday after over two months of winter vacations. Students interact with each other at a school on the first day of classes after the winter vacation, in Srinagar, on Monday. (PTI)

With the Himalayan valley witnessing highest ever February temperatures and bright sunshine, all the private and government high and higher secondary schools opened after remaining closed for winter vacations from December 11.

The students were seen rushing to their schools early in the morning. The schools reverberated with morning prayers and chit chat of the students.

“It was good to be back to school after a long break. Very few students had come but the weather was fine and teachers took classes from the very first day,” said Mohammad Anees, a Class 9 student of north Kashmir.

Other students felt elated to meet their school friends. “The winters had become sort of boring with high temps and very little snowfall. It felt better to be in school and meet friends,” said Shahid Ahmad, a Class 12 student of Srinagar.

February is witnessing highest ever day temperatures with Srinagar recording a maximum of 20 to 21 degree Celsius for the past few days, some 10 degrees above normal. On Saturday, the city recorded 21 degree Celsius, the first time such high temperature was recorded in February in recorded history in Srinagar.

The winter this year was largely dry with more than 54% of deficit in precipitation. While there was snowfall in the mountains, the plains in Srinagar were devoid of any snowfall. The administration had asked chief education officers and principals to open schools before time and prepare for an enthusiastic welcome to students.

“Welcome back dear students to a new academic session focused on experiential learning and holistic growth,our classrooms are ready for your energy and curiosity,” said CEO Baramulla in a post on X.

The vacations for kindergarten and classes 1 to 8 will end by February 28 and such students will resume class work from March 2. “We have been asked to be ready for unit tests immediately after the vacations. So we are preparing for the exams,” said Maleeha, a Class 8 student of a private school.

The government had closed schools from the pre-primary classes from November 26, 2025 while classes 1 to 8 started vacations from December 1.