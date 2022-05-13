VB arrest Haryana public prosecutor in Hisar court

The Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) on Thursday have arrested district attorney (DA) Mahender Pal, posted at district Hisar court, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,500 from an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police.

A VB spokesperson said complainant ASI Subhash Chander had approached the VB after the public prosecutor had allegedly sought money in lieu of forwarding challan in the trial court.

“After the ASI brought the matter to the notice of the VB, a trap was laid and the DA was caught red-handed while accepting ₹2,500 in the district court complex,” the spokesperson said, adding that the accused official has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.