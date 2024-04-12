VB arrests BDPO for taking ₹30,000 bribe in Ludhiana
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Pakhowal block development and panchayats officer (BDPO) for taking a bribe of ₹30,000.
A VB spokesperson said that Gurmukh Singh was arrested in connection with a complaint file by Paramjit Singh, panchayat secretary, posted at Pakhowal block.
He added that the complainant alleged that the accused BDPO was demanding a bribe of ₹3,5000 for issuing his salary, along with that of three other panchayat secretaries. He added that although the had collected ₹30,000 by contributing, they did not want to pay the bribe.
The spokesperson said that after a preliminary probe into the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and arrested Gurmukh red-handed while accepting the bribe. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Saturday, and investigation into the case was ongoing, he said.