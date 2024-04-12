VB arrests BDPO for taking 30,000 bribe in Ludhiana

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Pakhowal block development and panchayats officer (BDPO) for taking a bribe of ₹30,000. Accused BDPO was demanding a bribe of ₹ 3,5000 for issuing salary of four panchayat secretaries. (Stock photo)

A VB spokesperson said that Gurmukh Singh was arrested in connection with a complaint file by Paramjit Singh, panchayat secretary, posted at Pakhowal block.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He added that the complainant alleged that the accused BDPO was demanding a bribe of ₹3,5000 for issuing his salary, along with that of three other panchayat secretaries. He added that although the had collected ₹30,000 by contributing, they did not want to pay the bribe.

The spokesperson said that after a preliminary probe into the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and arrested Gurmukh red-handed while accepting the bribe. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Saturday, and investigation into the case was ongoing, he said.