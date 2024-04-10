VB arrests head constable for taking 1lakh bribe in Ludhiana

HT Correspondent VB spokespersons said the accused has been arrested following a complaint lodged by Kapil Oberoi, a resident of Janakpuri, Ludhiana city, on the anti corruption action line.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested head constable Sukhdev Singh, posted as head munshi at police post Ramgarh, under Jamalpur police station, Ludhiana commissionerate for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹1,15,000 in two instalments.

VB spokespersons said the accused has been arrested following a complaint lodged by Kapil Oberoi, a resident of Janakpuri, Ludhiana city, on the anti corruption action line.

He informed that during the enquiry, it was found that accused Sukhdev Singh along with other police officials, had accused one scrap dealer Kailash Garg, uncle of complainant, of purchasing stolen scrap material. The accused forcibly obtained a bribe of ₹1,15,000 in two instalments of ₹65,000 and ₹50,000 from his son Deepak Garg and thereafter released him without taking any legal action.

The spokesperson further added that it was also found that a person namely Sobu had sold stolen material to Kailash for which he had received a part payment of ₹2,82,000.

It was further revealed that as per verification and recordings available, Sukhdev Singh had also demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh from Rihal, a relative of Sobu, on the pretext of not taking legal action against the latter.

He added that the allegations of demand and acceptance of bribe levelled against Sukhdev Singh have been proved and a case, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, has been registered against the accused at VB range police station, Ludhiana.

The role of assistant sub-inspector Barinderjeet Singh, in-charge of the Ramgarh police post, will be examined during further investigation.

Accused Sukhdev Singh will be produced in a competent court on Wednesday, VB said.