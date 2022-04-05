VB arrests middleman for taking bribe after plaint on Punjab graft helpline

The vigilance bureau, Ferozepur, has arrested a middleman, allegedly engaged by a patwari, for taking ₹1,000 as bribe from a Jalalabad resident in Fazilka on Tuesday.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint received on the anti-corruption action line, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Lakhbir Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), VB, said that Satnam Chand, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka district, had bought a piece of land, but to get its mutation done, the patwari concerned allegedly demanded bribe.

While paying the bribe to a middleman, identified as Kulwant Singh, Satnam stealthily recorded a video and shared it on the anti-corruption action line (9501200200).

The vigilance has arrested Kulwant after registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probe in on, said the SSP.