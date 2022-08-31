VB asks Ludhiana MC to gather ex-min Ashu’s property details
The vigilance bureau also asked the civic body to check and provide the details of alleged encroachments done by former Punjab minsiter Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his associates in different parts of Ludhiana
The Punjab vigilance bureau has asked the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to gather details of the properties owned by former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the alleged encroachments done by him or his associates on government lands in different parts of the city.
The office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), vigilance department has written letters to MC commissioner, seeking information regarding the properties owned by Ashu’s wife councillor Mamta Ashu, his personal assistant (PA) Inderjit Singh alias Indi, who has also been booked into the case, among others.
Ashu was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in ₹2000 crore scam related to allotment of tender for transportation of grains during his tenure as food and supply minister in the previous Congress government. It has been alleged that the tenders for transportation were allotted on fake registration number of vehicles.
Earlier, the vigilance department had also sought details of properties owned by another accused Meenu Malhotra- who was also said to be the PA of the minister- in the case. The congress has been claiming that Indi and Malhotra are not the PAs of the former minister.
In a recent letter received by MC from vigilance department, the latter also asked the civic body to check and provide the details of alleged encroachments done by Ashu and his associates in different parts of the city. A few sites have been specified in the letter including a few acres of land alongside buddha nullah, a park in Haibowal dairy complex among other sites.
As per the affidavit filed by Ashu while filing nominations for the recent assembly elections - 2022, he has immoveable assets worth ₹6.54 crore, including agricultural land, commercial and residential properties apart from assets worth ₹15 lakhs on his wife’s name.
The vigilance department officials, however, suspect that there are other properties too which the minister might have purchased on the names of his associates or other family members.
Vigilance Bureau grilled Ludhiana Mayor again
The vigilance bureau on Tuesday grilled Ludhiana mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu for the second time in the past three days. The bureau had summoned the mayor with his income tax returns and some other records. However, the VB officers were not satisfied with the record and replies of the mayor and he has been asked to appear again on Wednesday with a proper record.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics