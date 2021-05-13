VB begins probe into 9 lakh paid to architect by Moga MC

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has launched an investigation into the alleged irregularities in releasing over ₹9 lakh to a Ludhiana-based architect by commissioner of Moga municipal corporation, Anita Darshi, a PCS officer. Darshi also holds the post of additional deputy commissioner (development), Moga. Names of two other officers of the civic body, an executive engineer and junior engineer, are also there in the complaint.

The complainant is a non-resident Indian (NRI) who alleged that the architect was paid the money for designing three buildings of which two were never constructed. Even the tender for construction of two buildings was never floated, it was alleged.

An official of the vigilance bureau privy to the investigation said the civic body had decided to construct a night shelter, main MC office and town hall buildings in 2014. The tender for architectural services of the three buildings was allotted to a Ludhiana-based architect on October 29, 2014, and payment was released in December 2019.

The civic body paid the architect fee of ₹1.12 lakh for designing building of night shelter, ₹7 lakh for the main office and ₹96,574 for the town hall. However, only night shelter building was constructed.

Confirming the development, DSP Kewal Karishan of vigilance bureau, Moga, said, “We are investigating this matter and it will take some time. I will be able to share details after completion of the probe.”

Darshi confirmed that only the night shelter building was constructed. “The tenders for construction of the other two buildings were cancelled for some reasons. The tender for architectural services of the three buildings were allotted to the architect before that. The payments were released as per rules,” she added.