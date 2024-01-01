VB to probe all PPAs signed during SAD-BJP regime: Govt

The Punjab Government has ordered a vigilance bureau probe into all the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed during the decade-long Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime between 2007 and 2017. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Probing PPAs is one of the main poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CM Bhagwant Mann-led government after getting assent to the bill scrapping the Punjab State Vigilance Commission Repeal Bill, on October 25 ordered VB to start the probe afresh.

The chief minister, during his press conference on Monday regarding the takeover of GVK Group’s 540MW thermal plant at Goindwal Sahib, said the government will investigate the allegations into PPA signings.

“We will probe the PPAs signed during previous governments. We have also learnt that PPAs for solar power projects were also signed to favour certain companies. We are probing all,” the CM said while replying to a question from HT.

In its order, the CM has asked the vigilance bureau to probe the lopsided PPAs, which worked against the state’s interest, causing financial loss to the exchequer, an official, who is handling the case said.

“After a nod from the CM, the file has been sent to VB to probe the case afresh,” said an official dealing with the case. As per officials, the PPAs under lens are for nearly 3,000 MW of thermal power, and 700 MW of solar power.

This is not the first time that an incumbent government in the state has ordered a VB probe into the PPAs. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in November 2021, had presented a white paper on PPAs on the floor of Vidhan Sabha. The then CM had also announced a VB probe into the matter, however, later the probe was shifted to the Punjab Vigilance Commission.

The chief vigilance commissioner was asked to inquire into aspects of non-transparency, financial impropriety and the issue of lopsided terms of agreements, but the probe remained inconclusive.

An official quoted above said, prima facie, it appears that the then officials at the helm of affairs did little to protect the state’s interest.

He said that the cost of similar power plants in Haryana was almost 30% cheaper. Confirming the development, a vigilance bureau spokesman said that the bureau has received the files, and a probe has been initiated.

“We will be summoning the officers and bureaucrats who dealt with the PPAs, the spokesman said, adding that the VB was also studying the write-up prepared by the vigilance commission pertaining to non-transparency, financial impropriety and lopsided terms of agreements.