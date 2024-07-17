VDGs twice exchange brief fire with 3 terrorists since Doda encounter

Following the death of an officer and three soldiers on Tuesday, village defence guards (VDGs) twice exchanged fire with three terrorists in two villages near Desa forest in Doda district within a span of four hours during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. There were no reports of any casualties in the latest exchanges of fire. (File)

“VDGs first exchanged a few rounds with terrorists at Kalaan Bhata at 10.45 pm on Tuesday and then near Panzan Bhata at 2 am during the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Desa forest area,” officials said.

However, there were no reports of any casualties in the latest exchanges of fire.

Taking advantage of the darkness, difficult terrain and thick foliage, the terrorists managed to slip away, the officials said.

The VDGs immediately informed the police and army, which reached the spot and launched searches, they added.

“On Tuesday, three terrorists entered this area and we twice exchanged brief fire with them, first at around 11 pm and then at 2 am during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. We alerted other VDGs and also informed the army and police,” said a village defence guard from Panzan Bhata.

On Wednesday morning, security forces launched combing operations at around 6.30 AM to eliminate the terrorists.

“However, there has been no contact since then with the terrorists. Army has deployed drones, sniffer dogs and reinforcements have been rushed to the area,” said officials.

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening following information about the presence of terrorists.

Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, efforts are underway to track down and neutralise the militants who have links with the banned Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), officials said.

The army, along with para commandos and aerial support from drones and helicopters, is intensifying its search operation to eliminate the terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and taken refuge in the forest area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the army had said it had been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who had infiltrated from across the border and were moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.

“All formations of the Northern Command are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for which the relentless operations will continue,” the Army had said.

Twelve security personnel, including an Army captain and 10 civilians died in terror attacks while 55 people were injured and five terrorists killed since January 1 in the Jammu region, which has recently seen a surge in terror incidents, particularly in border districts.

Terror operative nabbed in Doda

Police on Sunday apprehended an overground worker (OGW) in Gandoh area of Doda district, said officials. He was identified as Showket Ali.

“Doda Police have intensified their crackdown on the OGW network in the Doda district, arresting several OGWs and supporters in response to recent attacks in June and July,” an official spokesperson said.

On June 12, 2024, an FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and UAPA at the Gandoh police station.

“Following investigations led by SDPO Gandoh, three terror operatives Mubashir Hussain, Safder Ali, and Sajad Ahmed were arrested on June 18 and 20, 2024, and are currently under judicial custody at district jail Bhaderwah,” he added.

Subsequently, on June 26 another FIR was registered at police station Gandoh and Showket Ali was apprehended on July 14.

“He is under police custody, with further arrests being anticipated,” he said, adding, “Police are committed to dismantle the OGWs network in the Doda district. More arrests are likely to be carried out soon.”

On June 26, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in the Sinoo forest area of Gandoh in Doda district.