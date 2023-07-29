Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Vegetable supplier booked for raping 14-yr-old

Ludhiana: Vegetable supplier booked for raping 14-yr-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 29, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Happy, under section 376, 506 of the IPC and section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The Jodhewal police booked a vegetable supplier for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of helping the victim to transport the vegetable from the market.

A vegetable supplier was booked for raping a minor in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
According to the victim’s mother, who filed the complaint, her daughter runs a vegetable cart near Cheema Chowk and used to buy vegetables from the vegetable market and sell them on the roadside.

She said that the accused supplies vegetables to various vendors located near Cheema Chowk in his pickup truck. On Thursday, the accused asked the victim to pay for the transportation while dropping her along with the vegetables at a designated point. However, he diverted the route and took her to a house near a fruit market where he raped her.

She said that the accused also threatened her daughter, warning her to remain silent about the incident, or he would harm her.

