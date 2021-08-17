Vegetable vendor’s decomposing body found hanging in Ludhiana house

Upset over his wife abandoning him, a 45-year-old vegetable vendor hanged himself to death at his house in MJK Colony, Daba.

The matter came to light after nearby residents noticed foul smell emitting from the house and called the police on Sunday.

When police arrived, they walked in on the vendor’s decomposing body, which they estimated was at least five days old.

“He used a cycle chain to hang himself from a window grille in the house. Following a probe, we found that he had an argument with his wife a week ago after which she left the house,” said ASI Meet Ram.

He said no suicide note was found on the body or in the house. Police have called the kin of the deceased to record their statements for further action.