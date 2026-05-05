Vehicles stranded as Mughal road shut after fresh snowfall, vehicles rescued

Widespread rains lashed plains of Jammu and Kashmir while higher reaches witnessed light snowfall on Monday closing mountainous roads connecting south Kashmir to Jammu region’s Pir Panjal, officials said. A woman drives through a market during rainfall in Srinagar, on Monday. (AP)

They said that Mughal road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir to Jammu region’s Poonch district, was closed after fresh snowfall near Pir ki Gali. Many vehicles which were stranded on the road on both sides of a Pir ki Gali owing to the road closure were rescued after the stranded people to urge the administration to intervene.

“Many vehicles are stranded. Communication is very sketchy. Police teams and Border Roads Organisation have reached from both the sides and are rescuing the stranded people,” said a Shopian police official, earlier.

The road cleaning process was still on.

J&K traffic department said that Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road was also closed. “The road is closed due to fresh snow accumulation,” said the traffic department in an update.

Police in Anantnag and Kishtwar said that there were no stranded vehicles as the road usually closes during the night.

The weather was mostly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir with light to moderate rain and thundershower at most places during the day. MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad predicted a brief spell of light rain and thundershowers at scattered places on Tuesday as well.

“Possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (40-50 KMPH) at few places of Kashmir & few places of Jammu division,” he said.