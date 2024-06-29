 Vet varsity’s start up challenge concludes with pitches - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
Vet varsity’s start up challenge concludes with pitches

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 29, 2024 07:34 AM IST

In two sessions of idea pitching under entrepreneur and student category, the best three were selected and cash prizes were given. These ideas were on Innovative and sustainable solutions to solve problems in livestock, dairy and fisheries sectors

The “Start-up and Entrepreneurship Grand Challenge 2024” concluded at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here on Friday.

The Veterinary and Livestock Innovation and Incubation Foundation (VLIIF) of the varsity organised the two-day-long event in collaboration with Start-up Punjab, a state government initiative. (HT Photo)
The Veterinary and Livestock Innovation and Incubation Foundation (VLIIF) of the varsity organised the two-day-long event in collaboration with Start-up Punjab, a state government initiative.

VLIIF director and dean, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, Dr RS Sethi said the event was a great success as a lot of enthusiasm was seen among the youth. He informed that the event, which began on Thursday, was divided into parts as lectures and an idea pitching session.

Dr Alix Hayden, director, innovation mobilisation and partnerships, University of Saskatchewan; Canada, Dr EK Radhakrishnan, MG University, Kottayam; Ms Anima Mishra, founder and CEO, Ekara Financials; Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director, School of Business Studies, Punjab Agricultural University; Rajneesh Tuli, state lead project manager, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, Chandigarh; Sahil Makkar, chairman and CEO, Punjab Angels Network and Dr Munish Jindal, founding president, MENTORx, delivered their lectures on various aspects of entrepreneurship while also sharing their personal experiences.

In two sessions of idea pitching under entrepreneur and student category, the best three were selected and cash prizes were given. These ideas were on Innovative and sustainable solutions to solve problems in livestock, dairy and fisheries sectors.

Under ideas pitching category Jaspreet Singh Sandhu secured the first prize and received a cash prize of 51,000, followed by Aditya Tyagi at second who got a cash prize of 31,000 and Vaidyanath Bobbili at third who received a cash prize of 21,000.

Vice-chancellor, Dr Inderjeet Singh, congratulated the winners and praised Dr Sethi and his team for the initiative to establish entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

Vet varsity's start up challenge concludes with pitches
