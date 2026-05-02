The College of Dairy and Food Science Technology at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a milk awareness camp at Police DAV Public School on Saturday, highlighting the nutritional importance of milk and career opportunities in the dairy sector. Vet varsity sensitises students on milk nutrition, dairy careers

The programme aimed to familiarise students with the role of milk in a balanced diet while also introducing them to emerging avenues in dairy and food science. Faculty members briefed students about undergraduate courses such as BTech (Dairy Technology) and BTech (Food Technology), along with higher education prospects and job opportunities across dairy and food industries, quality control laboratories, research and development, entrepreneurship and government sectors.

A session on detection of milk adulteration was also conducted to help students understand quality concerns and consumer safety. Experts said the exercise was designed to build awareness and encourage informed choices.

The lectures, delivered by Narendra Chandla and Ankit Goyal were designed to guide students in making informed career choices and to inspire them to explore this dynamic and growing field.

Dean of the college, SPS Ghuman, appreciated the initiative and said such outreach programmes play a key role in spreading awareness about the nutritional value of milk and motivating students to consider careers in the field.He informed that the admission process has been finalized so the students should remain in touch with different social media platforms and website of the university www.gadvasu.in for further update.