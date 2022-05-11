Veteran Himachal Congress leader Sukh Ram passes away
Veteran Congress leader and former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram breathed his last at All India Medical Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi early on Wednesday. He was 95.
Also read: 2 more held in HP police constable paper leak case
He was on life support since he suffered a cardiac arrest two days ago.
“End of an era, my grandfather took his last breath at AIIMS in the wee hours today morning,” Ashray Sharma, the grandson of Sukh Ram, posted on his social media account.
Sukh Ram’s health condition deteriorated after he suffered a stroke in Mandi on May 6. Initially, he had been admitted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi before being airlifted to Delhi on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had visited Sukh Ram in hospital and offered the state chopper to airlift him to Delhi.
Sukh Ram served as the Union minister of communications and information technology from 1993-96. He was a member of the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh. He won the assembly elections five times and the Lok Sabha elections three times.
In 2011, he was sentenced to five years in jail for corruption when he was the Union minister in 1996.
-
29 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity in slight uptick
As many as 29 Covid-19 cases were reported in the tricity on Tuesday, up from 25 a day ago. Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported 12 cases each, higher than nine cases each on Monday, while five people were found infected in Panchkula, lower than seven the day before. The cases in Chandigarh surfaced in Sectors 4, 8, 9, 15, 16, 26, 33, 44 and 47, Dadumajra, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.
-
Chandigarh: Evicted Colony Number 4 residents meet Kirron Kher, seek alternative housing
Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher met different sections of city residents at BJP's city headquarters in Sector 33 on Tuesday. This included the former residents of Colony Number 4 that was demolished on May 1. The colony's demolition had left over 10,000 people displaced and many of them have claimed rightful claim to alternative housing.
-
Train mows down health inspector’s wife in Ambala
The wife of a health inspector posted at the civil surgeon's office was run over by a train near Jandli Fatak area of Ambala City on Tuesday. The deceased, Nirmal Kaur, who was in her 50s, lived with her husband, Malkit Singh, in Preet Colony. She left home around 9 am and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said.
-
Class-10 passout behind 1,352 cyber fraud cases: Chandigarh police
The 23-year-old Haryana man arrested by Chandigarh Police for a cyber fraud in February has turned out to be involved in 1,352 similar cases across the country. The cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas, for duping a city woman of ₹83,979 on April 19.
-
WWICS MD booked for raising illegal farm houses in Mohali village
In fresh trouble for Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services, he, along with his aide, has been booked for developing illegal farm houses in Mohali's Masol village. The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against Col Sandhu and his aide, Tarsem Singh, after they were found illegally levelling forest land to develop farm houses under the name “Fair Heavens” on around 100 acres.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics