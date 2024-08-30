VHP leader murder case: NIA conducts searches in Punjab

The NIA on Friday carried out searches in Punjab in connection with its probe into VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar’s murder, allegedly engineered by foreign-based Khalistani terrorists, officials said. Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga, the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, was shot dead in his confectionary shop at Nangal in Punjab’s Roopnagar district on April 13. (HT File)

Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in the state’s Roopnagar district on April 13. He was the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case from the state police on May 9.

Searches were conducted at two locations linked with suspects who were believed to have facilitated logistics for the accused involved in the murder, said the statement issued by the NIA.

Several digital devices and other incriminating materials were seized during the searches, it said.

The raids came days after the arrest of a key accused who had supplied the illegal arms and ammunition used in the high-profile case.

Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal was nabbed by the teams of NIA and Delhi Police Special Cell, in Ludhiana (Punjab), on August 18.

Investigations by the NIA so far have revealed that the killing of the VHP leader was coordinated and conspired by foreign based operatives of Babbar Khalsa International, namely Harjit Singh alias Laddi, Kulbir Singh alias Sidhu and Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu, in connivance with arrested accused persons.