Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates Surajkund mela

Published on Feb 04, 2023 02:22 AM IST

The 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela was inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Faridabad on Friday. In his address, the Vice-President said that the mela has an important contribution in registering India’s presence on the world map

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurate the Surajkund mela 2023, at Surajkund, in Faridabad on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In his address, the Vice-President said that the mela has an important contribution in registering India’s presence on the world map. Describing it as a confluence of diverse cultures and art, he said the participation of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries in this mela was a historic moment.

He said craftsmen and artists are getting direct benefits from the Mudra Yojana, Hunar Haat and Hastshilp Yojana implemented by the Prime Minister. He said Unity Mall would prove to be a milestone in the promotion of crafts made by artists for the sale of products made under the ‘One district, one product’ scheme.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the mela gives a golden opportunity to artisans from India as well as participating countries to present their legacy of arts and crafts. “It also takes forward the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Khattar said.

He said every year there is a participating nation and a theme state for the mela. For this year, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation having eight member states - China, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and India - is the participating international entity while eight northeast states, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, are the theme states. “The artists of these states will come together to showcase their art, handicrafts, and cuisines on a single platform,” Khattar said. The fair will continue till February 19.

