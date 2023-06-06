Victorious Panjab University contingent basks in Khelo India Games glory

Riding high on the thrill of regaining the champions’ crown at Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh after a gap of one edition, some players of the victorious Panjab University contingent, along with their coaches and sports director, met vice-chancellor Renu Vig with the trophy on Monday. The coaches and managers of the victorious Panjab University contingent meeting vice-chancellor Renu Vig at her office on the campus on Monday. (HT Photo)

With a total of 69 medals — 26 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze — Panjab University stood first in the games, followed by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (68 medals — 24 gold, 27 silver, 17 bronze) and Jain University, Karnataka (32 medals — 16 gold, 10 silver, 6 bronze).

It was brilliant performances in shooting and rowing that kept PU in the title hunt over the 10-day long tournament that started on May 25 and concluded on June 3.

The shooting team was bolstered by the presence of international shooters Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker. Meanwhile, Gug Kaur also did well in athletics winning twin gold medals.

“I believe Khelo India University Games is an event where it is practically possible to experiment and analyse errors. In key domestic competitions, which act as a selection trial, shooters prefer to stay in their zone and don’t experiment,” said Olympian Bhaker, who won the gold medal in 10 m women’s air pistol and bronze in mixed team at the Khelo India University Games. She hails from Haryana but represents Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh.

The PU contingent consisted of 271 athletes of 16 different sports disciplines. A total of 54 coaches and managers accompanied the teams. As many as 131 Indian universities took part in the games.

Dr Gurcharan Singh Gill, assistant professor in physical education of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, who was the PU contingent manager, said, “PU athletes were highly competitive and gave their best to get the results. Beating top-notch universities to claim the title is commendable. Shooters and rowers provided PU the much-needed cushion. The PU authorities also worked hard during camps ahead of the games. The athletes need to keep up the hard work and aim for more glory.”

The games were held across nine venues in four cities of Uttar Pradesh, namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar.