Vidhan Sabha panel visits PGIMS, flags staff shortage

A Haryana Vidhan Sabha committee on medical education, technical education, vocational education, and health services headed by BJP’s Indri MLA Ramkumar Kashyap on Thursday inspected the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak to take stock of arrangements and enquired about the health of patients. Meham MLA Balram Dangi of the Congress, who is part of the inspection committee said that patients are struggling to get medicines on time, wards and washrooms are unhygienic.

Interacting with the media, Kashyap said that seven members of the committee visited the PGIMS and they were informed about shortage of doctors and some medicines here.

“Cleanliness in wards and toilets is a serious concern and we directed the PGIMS administration to improve cleanliness on the campus. The committee will submit its report soon,” he added.

“As many as 1,250 persons are working at PGIMS on contractual basis and they have been protesting for a long time to include them under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited. The university authorities told us that there is scarcity of doctors but the right to recruit them has been given to Haryana Public Service Commission. The government shall recruit medical officers and other medical staff so that people can avail better facilities,” he added.