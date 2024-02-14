 Vigilance ASI crushed to death by moving train - Hindustan Times
Vigilance ASI crushed to death by moving train

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 15, 2024 05:16 AM IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deployed in the vigilance department was crushed to death by a moving train near Ladhowal during late night hours on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as ASI Manjit Singh of Shimla Colony at Kakowal Road.

According to the GRP officials, they received information from locals that a train had crushed a man to death on railway lines.

It has been learnt that Manjit was returning home late at night and due to some work, he went near Ladhowal and while crossing railway lines, a train crushed him to death.

The body of the victim has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem.

