Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs
Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs

Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Tuesday admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that he has received numerous complaints regarding the functioning of Gurugram and Faridabad municipal corporations (MCs)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:10 PM IST

Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Tuesday admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that he has received numerous complaints regarding the functioning of Gurugram and Faridabad municipal corporations (MCs).

Vij said that in view of the gravity of the issue, he has written to Haryana accountant general (AG), requesting to audit past five years’ records and accounts of both the MCs.

Vij was responding to a question of MLA Narender Gupta during the Vidhan Sabha session.

The minister said that in Faridabad any irregularity related to LEDs and other matters will be investigated by a high-level committee, which will submit a report to them.

In response to another question, Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, said that the proposal to upgrade old civil hospital of Gurugram to build a 500-bed hospital and renovate its building is under consideration.

He said that the civil hospital building is currently in a dilapidated state. Its construction work will be started on completion of all necessary formalities in this regard.

MLAs asked to send estimates

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government has sanctioned 239 crore to undertake developmental works as per recommendations of the MLAs.

He said that CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced in December 2019 that each MLA can recommend developmental works in their constituency to the tune of 5 crore.

Chautala said that six MLAs had not submitted estimates of development works for their respective areas.

