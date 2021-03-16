Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs
Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Tuesday admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that he has received numerous complaints regarding the functioning of Gurugram and Faridabad municipal corporations (MCs).
Vij said that in view of the gravity of the issue, he has written to Haryana accountant general (AG), requesting to audit past five years’ records and accounts of both the MCs.
Vij was responding to a question of MLA Narender Gupta during the Vidhan Sabha session.
The minister said that in Faridabad any irregularity related to LEDs and other matters will be investigated by a high-level committee, which will submit a report to them.
In response to another question, Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, said that the proposal to upgrade old civil hospital of Gurugram to build a 500-bed hospital and renovate its building is under consideration.
He said that the civil hospital building is currently in a dilapidated state. Its construction work will be started on completion of all necessary formalities in this regard.
MLAs asked to send estimates
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government has sanctioned ₹239 crore to undertake developmental works as per recommendations of the MLAs.
He said that CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced in December 2019 that each MLA can recommend developmental works in their constituency to the tune of ₹5 crore.
Chautala said that six MLAs had not submitted estimates of development works for their respective areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘5,144 unauthorised colonies spread in Haryana’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG findings: HSIIDC fails to provide encumbrance-free site to allottee in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG detects post-matric scholarship scam in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With prestige at stake in MC polls, BJP, Cong tread cautiously in Himachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: No deaths due to Covid vaccination in Himachal: Saizal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatehpur bypoll: Anticipating rebellion, BJP ropes in its key troubleshooters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandi MLA Anil Sharma reluctant to campaign for saffron party in civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 Akali MLAs booked for trying to confront Haryana CM outside assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capt Amarinder invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for luncheon meeting tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox