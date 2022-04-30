Vij slams Congress over president reshuffle in Haryana
After former MLA Udai Bhan took over as president of the Haryana Congress replacing former parliamentarian Kumari Selja, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday linked it to feminism and called out the “real face of Congress”.
In his tweet, the minister claimed that Selja was removed from the post with disrespect: “The party that gave slogan of ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ in Uttar Pradesh couldn’t tolerate Kumari Selja in Haryana. She was removed from the post with disrespect. This is the reality of Congress. This shows the party’s ‘respect for women’. There is a lot of difference between what they say and what they do.”
Congress national president Sonia Gandhi appointed Bhan, a close aide of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Wednesday along with four working presidents.
-
Youth killed in road accident involving SUV of Haryana sports minister’s brother, another critical
A person was killed and another sustained critical injuries as the SUV of Bikramjit Singh, who is the brother of Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh, allegedly hit their motorcycle on NH-152 near Thol village in Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased was Abhishek (34), of Kurukshetra, and injured Rahul, of Pehowa, is hospitalised. The complainant mentioned the name of driver of the SUV as Tarsem Lal, of Jainpura village in Kurukshetra.
-
‘Alvida ki Namaz’ offered peacefully in Uttar Pradesh with a few firsts
The 'Alvida ki Namaz' (Ramzan's last Friday prayers) was offered peacefully amidst elaborate security arrangements across Uttar Pradesh. This was the first time when there was no use of loudspeakers, and whichever few places they were used, its volume was within limits. The change was the outcome of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directives regarding restricted use of loudspeakers and no blocking of roads.
-
Farmers protest defamation suit by Karnal cop
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, held a protest at Karnal mini-secretariat on Friday against a defamation case filed by an inspector of the Karnal police against 36 farmers, accusing them of harming his image during the farm agitation last year. After a brief protest, they were called by Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav.
-
Double whammy in Yamunanagar: Haryana govt to snap power supply to industries for 8 hours
As Haryana faces huge power shortage amid soaring mercury levels, the government has issued a schedule of tentative power cuts in state hitting the industrial town of Yamunanagar badly. The government has decided to snap power supply for straight eight hours to industries, from 8pm to 4am, from Thursday night till further orders without any exemption to continuous process industries.
-
Haryana’s plan to buy 500MW power hits a roadblock
Haryana's bid to buy 500MW power on short-term basis for three years to tide over the power shortage in state has hit a roadblock. The state is short of about 2,400MW power every day. This includes 1,424MW of Adani Power, 380MW of Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd and 600MW from Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Hisar. This will mean further delays in procurement of power to tide over the shortage.
