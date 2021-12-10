Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tilak’s ton helps Hyderabad beat Delhi

Out of the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan failed again to make a mark in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, as he scored mere 12 runs for Delhi in a match against Hyderabad at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Led by an impressive 123-ball knock of 139 runs from 19-year-old Tilak Verma, Hyderabad beat Delhi by 79 runs to take four points.

Batting first, Hyderabad scored a daunting total of 325/6 in 50 overs. Delhi bowlers struggled against the opposition batsmen. Batting at number three, Tilak hit eight sixes and seven fours during his 123-ball stay at the wicket. Chandan Sahani too came good and made 74-ball 87 runs to propel his team. In reply, Delhi scored 245/9 in 50 overs. Shikhar was caught by Chandan at cover point on the bowling of Kartikeya Kak. Tanay Thyagarajan bowled well to take three wickets for Hyderabad. Last match centurion, Himmat Singh, made 47 runs for Delhi.

Saurashtra drub Haryana

Meanwhile, Saurashtra recorded a five-wicket win over Haryana in a match played at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. Jharkhand beat Uttar Pradesh by eight wickets in a match played in Mullanpur. Mohammed Nazim scored match-winning 102-ball knock of 116 runs for the winning team.

Uttarakhand beat Chandigarh by three wickets in a match played in Rajkot. Chandigarh’s Sarul Kanwar’s 97-ball knock of 98 runs went in vain.

Punjab beat Railways

Punjab logged a three-wicket win over Railways in a match played in Ranchi on Thursday. Railways scored 250 runs in 48.3 overs batting first. Mohammad Saif scored 60 runs. For Punjab, leg-spinner Mayank Markande claimed four wickets while medium-pacers Sanvir Singh took three and Arshdeep Singh picked two dismissals.

Replying, Punjab scored 252 runs, losing seven wickets in 48 overs. For Punjab, Gurkeerat Mann scored 81 runs off 78 balls with help of seven boundaries and three sixes and Anmolpreet Singh scored 54 runs off 81 balls with help of six boundaries and one six.