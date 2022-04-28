Vijay Sampla appointed SC panel chief for second time
New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for a second time.
The official order for his appointment was issued by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.
Sampla had resigned as the NCSC chairman ahead of the Punjab elections and had contested the polls.
Sampla, a prominent Dalit politician from Punjab, began his political career in 1998 as the sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment. He has also served in the Punjab government.
He was the chairman of Punjab Khadi Board from 2008 to 2012 and the chairman of the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation in 2014.
He was then elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur, and became a Union minister in 2015.
Sampla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, and said he would work harder than ever.
-
‘Haryana ready to deal with every situation arising due to Covid’
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and health minister Anil Vij were also present. The chief minister said there are no Covid patients in four districts, while the number of patients in the remaining districts is less than 10. The positivity rate of the state is 0.5%, he said.
-
Will increase testing, jabs to tackle Covid: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government would start increasing testing in Bengaluru, home to nearly a quarter of the state's estimated 70 million population as well as 90% of all Covid-19 cases, to minimise the impact of the impending fourth wave of infections.
-
Arhtiyas, mandi labourers in Haryana stare losses due poor yield
After farmers, now arhtiyas and mandi labourers of Haryana are staring at huge losses caused by the poor wheat yield this harvesting season. “Farmers associated with us brought only 5,000 bags of wheat this harvesting season against the 10,000 bags procured from our shop last year. This will reduce our earnings by 50% as we get 2.5% commission on the procured wheat,” said Praveen Kumar, an arhtiyas of Karnal's Nilokheri mandi.
-
AGTF arrests 2 aides of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar from Tarn Taran village
The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two aides of slain gangsters-turned-drug smugglers Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, from Khakh village in Tarn Taran. The accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, of Khakh village and Tejinder Singh, alias Jatinder, of Sarli village of Tarn Taran. Amritpal is already been facing a case of attempt to murder.
-
New Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan: A mass leader, but has the turncoat tag
The name Udai Bhan, 66, rings a bell. The newly-appointed Haryana Congress president comes from a family which helped Haryana earn the infamous distinction of being a land of 'Aya Rams' and 'Gaya Rams' (turncoats). Bhan's father, Gaya Lal, who was elected as an Independent MLA from Hassanpur constituency in 1967, jumped the ship several times, alternatively supporting the Congress as well as the United Front in a matter of hours and days.
