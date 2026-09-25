Dhami approves ₹39.87 crore for development and construction works across Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions totalling ₹39.87 crore for various development schemes and construction works across the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The approvals cover projects related to water supply, water quality testing, sewage treatment plants, roads, a helipad, parking facilities, tourism infrastructure and other civic works across several districts.

For Dehradun district, ₹4.30 crore has been approved for the installation of a grid-connected solar power system at the 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat in Rishikesh, Jagjitpur and the 0.0500 MLD co-treatment facility at Lakkadghat. Another ₹2.15 crore has been approved for grid solar installation at the 5 MLD STP at Chorpani, Rishikesh, in Tehri district.

In Ward No. 60, Madhuban Enclave, ₹4.98 crore has been approved for the construction of a tubewell and elevated water reservoir. A further ₹2.21 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a state-level water quality testing laboratory for the Kumaon region at Haldwani under the Haldwani branch of the Nainital district.

Road, water and civic infrastructure projects The approvals include several road improvement and construction works in different districts. In Pauri district, ₹3.17 crore has been sanctioned for construction works in the Pauri assembly constituency, including improvement of the Nisni link motor road.

In Champawat district, ₹1.67 crore has been approved for improvement of the Budhakhet-Amkadiya motor road. In Tehri Garhwal district, ₹3.25 crore has been sanctioned for reconstruction and strengthening of the Uppoo-Aulani motor road in Thauldhar development block.

For Pithoragarh district, ₹74.44 lakh has been approved for construction of a concrete road from Kirauli School to Jaitbuga in the Didihat assembly constituency. Another ₹80 lakh has been sanctioned for an internal concrete road in village Bhoutli of Kanali Chhina block, also in Didihat.

In Haridwar district, ₹3.41 crore has been approved for four road construction works involving bitumen surfacing and widening in the BHEL Ranipur assembly constituency.

Tourism and disaster-related works also included The approvals also include infrastructure linked to the Nanda Raj Jat. In Chamoli district, ₹1.36 crore has been sanctioned for construction of surface parking and toilets near the Wan Padav helipad in Dewal block. An additional ₹40.22 lakh has been approved for temporary parking at Danala Tok in Mundoli, while ₹30 lakh has been sanctioned for another temporary parking facility at Surai Tok in Mundoli.

For Chamoli district, the remaining ₹1.88 crore for construction of a helipad at Wan in Dewal development block has also been approved.

In Almora district, ₹97.08 lakh has been sanctioned for beautification of Siddheshwar Temple near Danya in the Jageshwar assembly constituency.

The state government has also approved ₹1 crore for the Public Works Department and ₹50 lakh for the Rural Development Department under the State Disaster Response Fund for road-related works during the monsoon period.