Bastar turns to tourism, homestays and tribal culture to expand local economy

Bastar in Chhattisgarh is witnessing a renewed focus on tourism, with natural attractions, tribal culture, handicrafts, homestays and eco-tourism being positioned as avenues for local employment and economic activity. Bastar’s natural landscapes, tribal culture and community-based tourism are being promoted as part of the region’s tourism development plans.

The region is known for destinations such as Chitrakote and Tirathgarh waterfalls, Kanger Valley National Park, Kutumsar and Kailash caves, Maa Danteshwari Temple, Dalpat Sagar and Bastar Palace. Alongside conventional sightseeing, tourism initiatives are seeking to promote experiences linked to local food, handicrafts, folk music, dance and tribal traditions.

The state’s tourism plans also include improving access to remote areas. The Bastar 2.0 development blueprint proposes 228 new roads and 267 bridges, while connectivity through Jagdalpur’s Maa Danteshwari Airport and planned rail infrastructure is expected to improve access to the region.

Connectivity and homestays to widen tourism opportunities The government is also seeking to take tourism beyond established destinations and into villages through the Chhattisgarh Homestay Policy 2025-30. The policy is aimed at enabling visitors to experience local lifestyles, tribal traditions, cuisine and handicrafts while creating an additional source of income for participating families.

According to the state’s tourism development information, financial assistance is available for construction of new rooms and renovation of existing rooms. Twenty-seven homestays are already registered with the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, while proposals involving 85 beneficiaries have been sent to banks for assistance.

The community-based model can create economic activity beyond accommodation, including opportunities for local guides, drivers, food services, handicraft sellers and cultural performers.

Connectivity is another component of the tourism push. The Maa Danteshwari Airport currently provides air links from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad, while the proposed road and rail projects are aimed at improving access to more remote areas.

Tribal culture and eco-tourism gain prominence Bastar’s tribal heritage remains a central part of its tourism proposition. Metal and bell-metal crafts, bamboo and woodwork, traditional jewellery, cuisine, music and dance are being promoted alongside nature-based tourism.

The 2026 edition of Bastar Pandum brought together around 55,000 tribal participants across 12 cultural categories, according to the Press Information Bureau. The event was presented as an effort to showcase Bastar’s cultural traditions on a wider platform.

Dhurmaras in the Kanger Valley region is another example of community-oriented tourism. The village was selected for the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages Upgrade Programme, highlighting its potential for sustainable rural tourism and cultural preservation.

Adventure tourism is also being developed in the region, with plans for facilities such as a glass bridge and canopy walk at Dhurmaras. The state has also trained 45 young people in tourism management as part of its tourism development initiatives.

The focus on tourism is therefore being linked with infrastructure, local enterprise and skill development, with the stated objective of creating opportunities for communities while promoting Bastar’s natural and cultural assets.