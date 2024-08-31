Vikramaditya given more funds than Rahul Gandhi to campaign for LS polls

Himachal public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh, who lost the Lok Sabha battle to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi, was given the highest ₹87 lakh from the party fund to contest the elections, Congress has disclosed to the Election Commission of India. Shimla, Feb 29 (ANI): Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh speaks to the media on the disqualification of the six party MLAs, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The party’s Kangra candidate and former Union minister Anand Sharma was given ₹46 lakh. He too lost to BJP’s Rajeev Bhardwaj with the highest margin in the state of 2,51,895 votes.

As per the election expenditure filed by the Congress to the ECI, the party gave ₹70 lakh each to its top leader Rahul Gandhi, to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad and Raebareli seats. The party had submitted its “part election expenditure statement” in July, for Lok Sabha polls and legislative assembly elections in four states.

In January 2022, based on the recommendation of the EC, the government had hiked the election expenditure limit for candidates to ₹95 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to ₹40 lakh for assembly elections. The spending limits have been increased over the years, including from 2019, when these were ₹70 lakh for Lok Sabha candidates and ₹28 lakh for Assembly contenders.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat witnessed a fierce contest between actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh. Ranaut secured 5,37,022 votes to defeat Vikramaditya by a margin of 74,755. From the four seats in Himachal, the electoral contest in Mandi was the most keenly watched given that both candidates had significant appeal amid the masses.

Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya’s mother, had wrested the seat for the Congress in the 2021 Lok Sabha bypolls held following the demise of sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who had registered back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2019.

In Himachal BJP had marked a hat-trick winning Himachal’s all four parliamentary seats — Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur — albeit with reduced margins.