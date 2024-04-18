War of words between Vikramaditya and Kangana escalates

Days after Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandi parliamentary seat Kangana Ranaut called her opponent and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh “chotta pappu”, Congress in its fresh jibe has called the actress “tourist”. “Their campaign seems like a tourist visit. The tourists wear the regional attire, get their pictures clicked and leave,” said Vikramaditya adding that it will be the people of Mandi who will decide the fate of candidates (HT Photo)

Vikramaditya Singh, obliquely referring to Kangana, said, “It’s the BJP’s decision to decide upon whom they want as a candidate. But, I would say the candidate should be a committed leader than those who are like tourists.”

He was addressing the media in Shimla.

“Now, it’s people’s decision whether they want entertainment or a serious leader. The people of Mandi are well-read and intellectual, they understand that contesting elections isn’t fun, it requires dedication, commitment, understanding and knowledge of the region,” he added.

Vikramaditya further said that Kangana was a debutant and people didn’t even recognise her face. “We have remained with people 24X 7. We stood with people at the time of disaster. I will start electioneering at full throttle and I will strongly raise the voice of people in Mandi aggressively in Lok Sabha,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said, “Our High Command has decided to field Vikramaditya (from Mandi). I am happy that they have given this responsibility to a youth candidate... It’s good that she (Kangana Ranaut) is visiting places for her campaign, it’s her duty as the party (BJP) has given her the ticket. We don’t need to be bothered by that; we already have visited those places. We don’t need to give our introduction to the people, they know us and have always been with us. I hope this time also, they will vote for our candidates,” she said, adding that her family had always served the people of Mandi. “Virbhadra Singh remained a Lok Sabha member from Mandi for the time I represented Mandi thrice, people of Mandi have always sided with Congress,” she said.

While speaking about the alleged factionalism in the party, health minister Dhani Ram Shandil said, “There is no factionalism in the Congress Party, the entire Congress stands like a rock with the chief minister. The Congress government has fulfilled five out of 10 guarantees in its 15-month tenure.”