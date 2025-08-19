Vikramaditya set to tie knot with Chandigarh girl on Sept 22

Himachal Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh, 36, is all set to tie the knot on September 22 with Chandigarh resident Amreen Kaur. Himachal Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh, 36, is all set to tie the knot on September 22 with Chandigarh resident Amreen Kaur. (HT File)

This is the second marriage of Vikramaditya, who is the son of Congress stalwart and six times chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Pratibha Singh. The marriage ceremony will be held at Sector 2, Chandigarh.

Former MP Pratibha Singh said, “It will be a low- key family affair”.

Amreen Kaur, a doctorate in psychology from Panjab University, Chandigarh, is the daughter of Chandigarh residents Opinder Kaur and Jotinder Singh Sekhon.

Vikramaditya is a Congress MLA from Shimla (rural) and a minister in the Himachal government. He has also contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He was given a ticket by the Congress against Kangana Ranaut on the Mandi seat. However, he had to face defeat.

Vikramaditya was earlier married to Sudarshana Chundawat of Amet, Rajasthan, in 2019, but later they parted ways.

He carries the legacy of one of Himachal Pradesh’s most towering political figures, Virbhadra Singh. After his father’s death in 2021, he was symbolically anointed as the “Raja” of Bushahr, a title of cultural and emotional value for the people of the region.

Educated at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, Vikramaditya went on to graduate with a history (hons) degree from Hansraj College, Delhi University, in 2011, and later completed his post-graduation in history from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, in 2016.