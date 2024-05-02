Vikramaditya Singh may get forgiveness but will not get power: Kangana

Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday attacked her opponent and Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh and said the way he called her impure if Virbhadra Singh was alive today, he would have felt very sad about it. BJP candidate from Mandi Kangna Ranaut during the election campaign at Rampur in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Ranaut was campaigning in the Rampur assembly constituency where she sought support from people for her win. “Virbhadra Singh would definitely have scolded his son (Vikramaditya Singh) as to why he was insulting his own daughter from Himachal by speaking like this,” she said.

“I say leave this matter now, I forgive this prince (Vikramaditya Singh). He will get forgiveness but he will not get power,” the BJP candidate added.

“He insulted me a lot by saying that she has come from the Mumbai film world and she has to be purified first. Which sister and daughter will tolerate such a thing? There are many princes in Congress with such dirty thoughts. When I got the ticket, one of their women leaders made derogatory remarks against the women of Mandi,” she said.

She said, “Now I have also left the film world behind and have come only to serve you. For the first time we, the people of Himachal, have got such an opportunity that we will be able to form the state government along with the Centre on June 4. No one is happy here under Sukhu’s government. Their own MLAs are not being handled by them and will they be able to handle the power?”