Vikramaditya Singh meets Mallikarjun Kharge, reiterates commitment to Congress values

Days after his remarks over mandatory display of owner details by street vendors in Himachal stoked controversy, Himachal urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Sunday. Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh calls on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. (ANI)

During the meeting, Singh assured Kharge of his commitment to the party’s ideology and principles before conveying that the state government will work on the basic tenets.

On Wednesday, Vikramaditya Singh, had shared a post on social media, stating that every restaurant and fast food stall in the state will have to display the owner’s ID so people do not face any kind of problem.

His remarks triggered a row after the move was likened to the controversial order by Uttar Pradesh government, prompting the state government to clarify that no such decision has been taken so far.

The development also resulted in the Congress high command intervening in the matter and the party’s Himachal in-charge Rajiv Shukla discussed the issue with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vikramaditya Singh.

During the meeting with Kharge, Vikramaditya Singh emphasised on furthering the activities of the party and strengthening the internal security of the state. He said that strengthening the party and working for the development of the state is our priority which will be done with full strength.

Vikramaditya Singh, said, “I discussed the issues pertaining to strengthening the internal security of the state. I also assured him that the government will work on the basic principles of the party. ”

Singh had also met party general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday and clarified that his remarks should not be seen in a political light and should not be related to any other state.

Street vendors’ policy

Meanwhile, after widespread protest in the state, Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania had on September 20 constituted a committee for framing a Street Vendor Policy.

The seven-member committee headed by industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, with Vikramaditya Singh and rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh as members.

Following the dispute over the Sanjauli mosque, people all across the state have been demanding that there should be identification, registration and proper verification of the antecedents of people coming to Himachal for work from outside the state.

The government had said that numerous suggestions have been received from different sections of society regarding the street vendor’s policy. So far, the government has not taken any decision to mandatorily display nameplates or other identification by the vendors on their stalls.