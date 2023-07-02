Vikramaditya spoke his conscience: Jai Ram Thakur on UCC

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur welcomed PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh’s support to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “If Vikramaditya Singh has said this, it means that he listened to his conscience and expressed it,” Thakur said, adding that a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies support the UCC. (HT File Photo)

“When talks are held about UCC, the inner voices of a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies tell them that if this decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the nation and society. We have always demanded that the law should be the same for all,” he said.

Deviating from the Congress’ stand, Vikramaditya Singh said that the party will be supporting UCC whenever it comes and that the Congress has always contributed towards taking unity and integrity forward.

"We have said that whenever UCC comes, we will support it. Congress party has always contributed towards taking unity and integrity forward," he said. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and the late Virbhadra Singh, six-time chief minister of the hill state.

Vikramaditya Singh had however said slammed the BJP of starting a new debate to mislead people. “Manipur has been burning for over a month and is on the verge of civil war. But no action has been taken against the Chief Minister. BJP doesn’t speak of the real burning issues in the country and starts a new debate to mislead people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress parliamentary strategy group will hold a meeting on Saturday at former All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, ahead of a discussion by the parliamentary standing committee on the UCC on July 3.

No one should feel law is against them: Vikramaditya Singh

The PWD minister on Saturday sought to clarify his remarks in which he had stated that the Congress would support the Uniform Civil Code and said he would go by the decision of the party on the issue.

“Congress party has always represented all segments of the fabric of India. As far as UCC is concerned, we have said in this that we believe in uniformity of diversity. So before bringing any law, no one should feel that this law is against them,” he said.

“I said that whatever final line will be given by our party chief, we stand with that. As far as the unity and integrity is concerned, we stand with the national sentiments of the people of India,” he added.

He said no section of people should feel that the law is against them and voices of minorities and people who think that they might get affected by any such law should also be heard.

“Congress represents all regions, all castes and all segments of the fabric of India. The Constitution of India is also the constitution of the Congress party that has always tried to strengthen all areas of the country right from Independence to till date,” he said.