Vimal Negi death case: Seeking explanation is not abetment: HC

The Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) has ruled that seeking an explanation in an official capacity does not constitute “abetment to suicide” under the law. The observation was made while granting anticipatory bail to Harikesh Meena, the former managing director of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), in connection with the death of engineer Vimal Negi. Justice Virender Singh, in a 23-page order, questioned the link between the alleged administrative lapses and the suicide. (HT File)

In its order dated December 24, the court confirmed the bail, observing: “Even otherwise, the explanation called from deceased Vimal Negi by accused Desh Raj does not fall within the definition of abetment.”

Meena, along with then-director (electrical) Desh Raj, was accused by the engineer’s wife, Kiran Negi, of sustained harassment. Vimal Negi’s body was recovered from the Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18, eight days after he was reported missing on March 10. His family alleged he was under immense mental stress due to harassment by senior HPPCL officials. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 23.

According to the CBI’s status report filed on November 26, 2025, Meena and Desh Raj allegedly pressured Negi and another official, Bipan Guleria, to issue a completion certificate for the Pekhubella Solar Power Project on June 20, 2024 (effective from April 15, 2024), despite the work being incomplete. The CBI contended that the resulting humiliation and harassment compelled Negi to take his own life.

However, Justice Virender Singh, in a 23-page order, questioned the link between the alleged administrative lapses and the suicide. “The counsel appearing for the CBI could not satisfy the judicial conscience of this Court as to how the release of payment on August 28, 2024, is related to the suicide... nor has it been explained as to how the alleged undue favour to the contractor can be said to be the alleged abetment,” the ruling stated.

The court further noted that a detailed discussion of evidence should be avoided during bail proceedings, focusing instead on the seriousness of allegations and the applicant’s availability for trial. Justice Singh remarked, “Although, in this case, a valuable life has been lost, but merely on this account, the applicant cannot be penalised prior to the trial by dismissing his bail application.” The court also noted that a co-accused with similar allegations had already been granted relief by the Supreme Court.

Acknowledging that the investigation is ongoing and the trial is unlikely to conclude in the near future, the court made the interim bail “absolute.” Meena is to be released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety in the event of an arrest.

The CBI had strongly opposed the bail, arguing that the case is “very sensitive” and that granting protection would “close the opportunity of discovery of evidences,” potentially causing injustice to the deceased’s family.