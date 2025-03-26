Vinesh Phogat to receive benefits under state’s sports policy: Haryana Cabinet

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the Council of Ministers has decided to offer Commonwealth Games gold winning wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, the option to receive benefits equivalent to those of a silver medal under the state’s sports policy. Phogat had reached the final at the 2024 Paris Olympics but was disqualified after she was found 100 grams over and above the stipulated weight in her competing category. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini presiding over a meeting of the state cabinet in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Saini said that the state’s sports policy offered three kinds of benefits - a cash prize of ₹4 crore, a job under Group A, and the allotment of an HSVP plot.

The chief minister who was addressing a press conference after presiding over the Council of Minister meeting said that considering the matter, Vinesh Phogat has been treated as a special case and considered for grant of benefits under the scheme. An official spokesperson said that since Phogat is now an MLA, the Council of Ministers has decided to seek options from her regarding the benefits she wished to avail.

Haryana Aatmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25 to be extended till December 18, 2026

It was also decided to extend the operative period of the Haryana Aatmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25 along with its schemes for one year till December 18, 2026. It was also decided to remove the cap on the number of cases under the capital investment subsidy for textile units scheme under the policy.

An official spokesperson said that Policy was notified with a targeted investment of ₹4,000 crores and employment generation of 20,000 persons for a period of three years. Since its notification, 354 applications have been received across all the schemes, out of which 108 applications with grant-in-aid amounting to ₹367.51 crore has already been approved.

Honorarium of part time member of Second State Law Commission increased

The cabinet approved an increase in the honorarium for part-time members of the Second Haryana State Law Commission.

The honorarium has increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 per month.

OTS for recovery of dues

The Cabinet gave approval to amendments in Haryana One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for recovery of outstanding dues-2025 in view of the suggestions received from different stakeholders.

The revised scheme, aligned with BJP’s assembly election manifesto, primarily aims to benefit small taxpayers, a government spokesperson said.

Under the scheme, an applicant who has outstanding tax dues up to ₹10 lakh in all the years under the relevant Act shall get a waiver of ₹1 lakh. The spokesperson said there is a high percentage of entries of arrears of small traders which is less than ₹10 lakh and they will be able to avail benefit of this scheme.

The applicant can opt for the scheme within 180 days from the appointed day. The interest under any section of the relevant Act along with penalties will be waived off for the particular year for which applicant will apply.

Nod to categorisation of posts under Group A, B, C, and D in municipalities

The Cabinet gave a nod to categorisation of posts under Group A, B, C, and D in municipalities across the state, following the pattern of other government departments. This categorisation will streamline recruitment processes, enhance service equality, and bring about consistency in municipal administration.

Now municipal posts with functional pay level (FPL) equivalent to Group A and B will now be recruited through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), while those under Group C and D will be filled through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). This move will not only ensure parity between municipal employees and those in other government departments but will also facilitate the application of government instructions, including the reservation in promotion.

Currently, there are 31,533 sanctioned posts across 87 municipalities in the state, including 11 municipal corporations, 23 municipal councils, and 53 municipal committees.

NOD to sports dept Group (A) service rules

Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana sports department group (A) service rules-2025.

Currently, there are seven sanctioned posts of deputy director sports and administration, and all are filled through promotion. As per a December 1, 2010, notification these posts were designated as “Group A.” However, due to the absence of specific “Group A” service rules for the department, the process of filling these posts through promotion has faced challenges, the spokesperson said.

Interest on delayed milk cess payments reduced

The Cabinet approved an amendment in Haryana Murrah Buffalo and other Milch Animal Breed Rules, 2002. The decision will reduce the interest on delayed milk cess payments, including penalties, from 2% compound interest per month (24% per annum) to 12% simple interest per annum.

Haryana Milk Plant Association and milk plant owners had requested the government and sought a revision of the existing rules to ease the financial burden of milk plants across the state.

Under the new provisions, any delayed payment of fees or cess—along with any penalties—will attract simple interest at the rate of 12% per annum, starting from the due date of payment. The defaulting amount will only be considered to have been paid after both the principal amount and the interest have been paid.