Violation of maryada: Srinagar event: Zafar appears before Takht, submits reply

Punjab language department director Jaswant Singh Zafar on Monday appeared before Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to submit his clarification regarding violation of Sikh maryada at an event organised by the department to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Srinagar. The Takht had summoned both Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and Zafar after an event held on July 24 in Srinagar sparked a row as members of the audience were seen dancing during the performance of singer Bir Singh. Punjab language department director Jaswant Singh Zafar appears before Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj in Amritsar on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

On August 6, Bains had appeared before the Takht and submitted his clarification. He was awarded tankhah (religious punishment) for atonement, which he subsequently completed.

Zafar, after paying obeisance at Akal Takht, appeared before the jathedar at the secretariat of the highest Sikh temporal seat.

Akal Takht secretariat said that Zafar’s reply will be discussed in the next meeting of the Sikh clergy.

“The clergy will decide the next course of action,” the secretariat official said, pleading anonymity.