Virsa Singh Valtoha tenders apology before Akal Takht

AMRITSAR : Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha on Tuesday tendered a written apology to the Akal Takht and urged the jathedar to reconsider the decree that asked the party to expel him for 10 years for allegedly levelling allegations against the then jathedars — Giani Raghbir Singh (Akal Takht) and Giani Harpreet Singh (Takht Damdama Sahib). Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha on Tuesday tendered a written apology to the Akal Takht and urged the jathedar to reconsider the decree that asked the party to expel him for 10 years for allegedly levelling allegations against the then jathedars — Giani Raghbir Singh (Akal Takht) and Giani Harpreet Singh (Takht Damdama Sahib).

The then Sikh clergy headed by Giani Raghbir Singh took the action on October 15, 2024, during an emergency meeting at the highest Sikh temporal seat after Valtoha failed to produce evidence to support his public claim that the jathedars are under pressure of the BJP-led central government, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Sikhs living abroad in the matter of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) by the highest Sikh temporal seat for the mistakes committed by the party from 2007to 17.

Valtoha resigned from the party after issuance of the edict against him. However, he continued his political activities.

Days after Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale was pardoned by the Sikh clergy for his objectionable utterances on Sikh practices, traditions and principles and ban on his discourses was lifted, Valtoha also approached Akal Takht. He visited the Takht secretariat to submit his written plea, which was received by secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh.

Though Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj was also present at the secretariat, he did not meet him. “In the current situation, I did not find it appropriate to meet him at this moment.” said Valtoha, responding to a query.