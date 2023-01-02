Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Visibility drops to 300m as fog blankets Chandigarh

Visibility drops to 300m as fog blankets Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 01:27 AM IST

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh slipped from 17.8°C on Saturday to 16.8°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went up from 7.1°C on Saturday to 7.4°C on Sunday.

On New Year’s eve, visibility remained favourable in Chandigarh at 1,000 metres. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
On New Year’s eve, visibility remained favourable in Chandigarh at 1,000 metres. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Visibility levels dipped to 300 metres on Sunday as foggy conditions started again in the city. On New Year’s eve, visibility remained favourable at 1,000 metres.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is expected in the coming days.

The maximum temperature slipped from 17.8°C on Saturday to 16.8°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went up from 7.1°C on Saturday to 7.4°C on Sunday.

The sliding mercury levels also brought down the air quality index (AQI), which was recorded in the ‘very poor bracket’ (between 301-400) on Sunday night.

At 253, the AQI remained in the poor bracket (between 201-300) at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAMS) at Sector 25, around 9 pm. At the same time, AQI was 376 (very poor category) at CAAMS sector 53.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 17°C and 18°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 8°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out