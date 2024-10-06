Menu Explore
Vizag Open 2024: Chandigarh’s Angad prevails in playoff against Patna’s Aman Raj

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 06, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema earned a just reward for his consistency this season after he kept his nerve to prevail in a thrilling playoff against Aman Raj of Patna and, thus, ending an 11-year wait for his second PGTI title at the 1 crore Vizag Open 2024 played at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Angad Cheema in action on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Angad Cheema in action on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Angad Cheema (69-61-70-68), the overnight leader by three shots, struck a three-under 68 in the final round to end up with a tournament total of 16-under 268. However, Cheema, who had posted six previous top-10s in the season including two runner-up finishes, had company at the top of the leaderboard after a flurry of birdies by Aman Raj (66-68-69-65) towards the end of the round saw the latter deliver the day’s best score of six-under 65 that drew him level with Angad at 16-under and took the match into a playoff.

Cheema converted an eight feet birdie putt to win the playoff and thus pick up the winning cheque worth 15 lakh that pushed him up from fourth to third in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking.

