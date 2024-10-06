Vizag Open 2024: Chandigarh’s Angad prevails in playoff against Patna’s Aman Raj

Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema earned a just reward for his consistency this season after he kept his nerve to prevail in a thrilling playoff against Aman Raj of Patna and, thus, ending an 11-year wait for his second PGTI title at the ₹1 crore Vizag Open 2024 played at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Angad Cheema in action on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Angad Cheema (69-61-70-68), the overnight leader by three shots, struck a three-under 68 in the final round to end up with a tournament total of 16-under 268. However, Cheema, who had posted six previous top-10s in the season including two runner-up finishes, had company at the top of the leaderboard after a flurry of birdies by Aman Raj (66-68-69-65) towards the end of the round saw the latter deliver the day’s best score of six-under 65 that drew him level with Angad at 16-under and took the match into a playoff.

Cheema converted an eight feet birdie putt to win the playoff and thus pick up the winning cheque worth ₹15 lakh that pushed him up from fourth to third in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking.