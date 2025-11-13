Vote Chor–Gaddi Chhod campaign: Haryana govt formed by ‘strangling democracy’: Deepender Hooda

Rohtak MP and Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Wednesday accused the BJP government in Haryana of “strangling democracy” and forming the government through manipulation and misuse of power. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda leading Congress’ protest in Karnal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the launch of the Congress’ state-wide campaign, “Vote Chor–Gaddi Chhod”, in Karnal’s Sector 12, Hooda alleged that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, orchestrated a large-scale conspiracy to “steal votes” and stay in power.

“The truth has now come to light — the BJP government in Haryana was not formed on the basis of public sentiment but through coercion, bribery, abuse of authority, and collusion with the Election Commission,” Hooda said.

He further targeted election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming he was “acting not as an independent constitutional authority but as the BJP’s topmost Panna Pramukh.”

“The Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, has already exposed this vote theft with facts and evidence. In Haryana, which has two crore voters and a population of three crore, 25 lakh votes are under suspicion,” Hooda added.

The event was attended by Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh, co-incharge Prafulla Gudadhe, working president Suresh Gupta, district presidents Parag Gaba (Urban) and Rajesh Vaid (Rural), and several other senior leaders including Divyanshu Buddhiraja, Tejinder Mann, Jai Prakash Gupta, and Kailasho Saini.

After the public meeting, Congress leaders and workers marched to the Mini Secretariat and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to SDM Anubhav Mehta.

Rao Narender Singh announced that similar protests will soon be organised in Ambala, Faridabad, and subsequently across all districts to spread Rahul Gandhi’s message against “vote chori.”

Addressing the absence of senior leaders like CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rao clarified that they would join campaign events as per their schedules and regional assignments.