Vote from home on September 27-28 in Panchkula

The 96 elderly and people with disabilities (PwD) voters who have opted for the vote-from-home facility in Panchkula assembly constituency will be casting their franchise on September 27 and 28. The deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said that the schedule of voting for the elderly and disabled who have opted for vote from home facility from Panchkula assembly constituency has been released. (HT Photo)

The deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said that the schedule of voting for the elderly and disabled who have opted for vote from home facility from Panchkula assembly constituency has been released. He has appealed to the elderly and PwD voters who have filled Form 12-D to stay at their homes on September 27 and 28 to vote as per the schedule.

The district election officer informed that there are 5,556 voters in the district in the age group of more than 85 years, out of which 2,303 voters are in Kalka assembly and 3,253 voters are in Panchkula assembly. There are 2,472 PwD voters in the district, out of which 1,218 voters are in Kalka and 1,254 voters are in Panchkula. There are 303 blind voters in the district, out of which 145 voters are in Kalka and 158 voters are in Panchkula.

As many as 147 elderly and PwD voters have opted for the vote from home facility of which 51 voters are in Kalka assembly including 26 PwD and 25 elderly voters (for whom separate schedule will be released).

In Panchkula assembly there are 96 voters out of which 8 are PwD and 25 are elderly voters.

The district election officer informed that on September 27 three teams will go to the houses of the voters for polling from Government Postgraduate College Sector-1 Panchkula. These teams will visit MDC Sector-5 Panchkula, MDC Sector-6 Panchkula, Sector-1 Panchkula, Sector-2 Panchkula.

While another team will go to Sector-8 Panchkula, Sector-9 Panchkula, Sector-15 Panchkula and third team will go to Sector-25 Panchkula, Sector-26 Panchkula, village Rattewali from Government Post Graduate College Sector-1 Panchkula.

Schedule of voting on September 28

Garg informed that on September 28 three teams from Government Post Graduate College Sector-1 Panchkula will go for polling. One team will visit Sector-4 Panchkula, Sector-5 Panchkula, Sector-6 Panchkula. Another team will go to Sector-11 Panchkula, Sector-12 Panchkula, Sector-12A Panchkula, Sector-14 Panchkula, Sector-19 Panchkula while a third team will visit Kharak Mangoli, Sector-20 Panchkula, Village Fatehpur, Sector-21 Panchkula, Maheshpur village Panchkula.