Voter enrolment camps to be held in Panchkula till October 20

Deputy commissioner and district election officer Sushil Sarwan said that camps for inclusion of citizens names in voter list will be held in Panchkula district till October 20. Panchkula will host voter enrolment camps in Panchkula till October 20. (HT File)

In this period, citizens who have attained the age of 18 or above on the qualifying date and are not on the voter list can get themselves added.

Sarwan said that the district election office will hold these camps at educational institutions in the district.

He added that a camp will be organised at Government College, Sector 1, till September 28 and at Government College, Raipur Rani and Government Polytechnic, Nanakpur, till September 29.

Camps at Government College, Barwala, Government College, Kalka and Government Polytechnic, Sector 26 will be held from October 3 to 6. Government College for Women, Sector 14, BRS Dental College, Jalauli, and Government Industrial Training Institute, Pinjore, will host campus from October 9 to 13.

He added that enrolment camps will be organised at Government Industrial Training Institute, Sector 14, Government Polytechnic for Women, Morni, and Government College, Morni, from October 16 to 20.

