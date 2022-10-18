Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Voting on motion of confidence: Assembly corrects record

Voting on motion of confidence: Assembly corrects record

Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:57 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government won the confidence motion as its 91 members were present and supported it

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with ministers and MLAs after winning the confidence motion. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha has accepted the representation submitted by two MLAs of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and has corrected its record pertaining to voting on October 3 on the motion of confidence moved by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. An official of the state assembly said that the correction was ordered by speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. As per the corrected record, 91 members backed the confidence motion in the state assembly, whereas two legislators – Manpreet Singh Ayali of SAD and Nachhatar Pal of BSP, voted against it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government won the confidence motion as its 91 members were present and supported it.

The AAP has 92 members in the 117-strong House, but Sandhwan did not vote as per protocol. At the time of voting, the speaker had stated that 93 members, including Ayali and Pal, voted in support of the motion. Ayali and Pal later wrote to the speaker and sought correction in the record, stating that they had voted against the motion. Congress and BJP members had abstained from the voting.

