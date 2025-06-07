VP Dhankhar arrives in Shimla on two-day visit

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, reached Shimla on Friday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar being welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu upon his arrival in Shimla. (PTI)

Dhankhar was given a rousing reception upon his arrival at the Annandale helipad in Shimla on Friday. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended a warm welcome to the Vice-President at the helipad. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, who has been designated as the Minister-in-Waiting for the Vice-President’s visit, were present on the occasion.

At Raj Bhawan, a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented on his arrival. The Vice President is staying at Raj Bhawan.

Dhankhar will go to Dr YS Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University located in Nauni, Solan on Saturday where he will participate in a dialogue program.

Long traffic jam witnessed in Shimla

The Vice-President came to Annadale in Shimla by helicopter from Chandigarh. From here he reached Raj Bhawan directly by road. In view of this, traffic was stopped from Annadale to Raj Bhavan via AG Chowk-CTO between 11 am and 11.45 am. During this, a long line of vehicles was formed behind Annadale towards Baluganj. In view of Dhankhar’s visit, barricading has also been done on Shimla’s Mall Road.