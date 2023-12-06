V-P to inaugurate Int’l Gita Mahotsav, says Haryana CM Khattar

International Gita Mahotsav will kick off with Crafts and Saras mela on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on December 7 and Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar will formally inaugurate the event on December 17, said Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday. Khattar expressed confidence that this seminar will play a pivotal role in spreading the significance of the Gita’s message across the globe. (HT File)

Khattar while addressing the journalists, said the V-P will officially inaugurate the festival with Gita Yajna and worship at Brahma Sarovar. Following this, he will also inaugurate the three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University. The seminar, scheduled to run till December 19 will witness the participation of Gita enthusiasts, scholars, and researchers from India and abroad. They will present their research papers on the theme of world peace and harmony inspired by the teachings of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Khattar expressed confidence that this seminar will play a pivotal role in spreading the significance of the Gita’s message across the globe.

Khattar said as the Constitution of India is regarded as the Gita of the government system, he perceives the Gita as a Constitution that imparts guiding principles for life.

He said the state of Assam will participate as a partner state in the International Gita Mahotsav this year.

The CM said the state government had been organising the Gita Mahotsav at the international level in Kurukshetra since 2016. In 2019, the festival expanded its reach beyond the country and was celebrated in Mauritius and London. It was organised in Canada in 2022 and there are plans to organise the Mahotsav in the United States in April next year.

Khattar urged Haryana citizens to come together and recite Gita shlokas collectively for a minute at 11 am on December 23.

During this brief session, participants will be encouraged to recite three verses from the Gita. All citizens are invited to partake in these Gita lessons either from their homes or workplaces, with the option to connect through the Gieo Gita app for a shared experience.

The CM said the Mahotsav will kick off with a craft and saras mela on the banks of the holy Brahmasarovar of Kurukshetra on December 7. This fair will showcase the talents of nationally renowned artists and craftsmen. A dedicated Haryana Pavilion, featuring folk dance, crafts, small-scale industries, and local cuisine, will be established to acquaint tourists and pilgrims with the rich culture of Haryana.

Additionally, exhibitions highlighting the development and progress of Haryana will be organised by various departments, providing valuable information about government welfare schemes and regional advancements. To maximise the visitor experience, the festival will span 18 days this year, up from the previous duration of 16 days. Gita Utsav programmes will be held in every district for two days on December 22 and 23.

Indian Council for Cultural Affairs (ICCR) will also participate in this Mahotsav, he said.

Khattar said that a conference focusing on the pilgrimages within the 48 Kos Kurukshetra will take place at Kurukshetra University on December 23. Representatives from 164 pilgrimage committees in Kurukshetra will participate, bringing soil and water from their respective pilgrimages to later create an idol of Lord Krishna. On the same day, a global Gita recitation will be led by 18,000 students in Kurukshetra.