V-P urges youth to propel India to global prominence

Vice President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar, called upon youth to work diligently and contribute to making India one of the leading nations globally. V-P Dhankhar with HP governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union minister Anurag Thakur during an event in Hamirpur. (HT Photo)

He addressed an event organised under the banner of “Ek se shrestha,” a brainchild of Union information-cum-broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur. He commended India’s strides in modern technology, surpassing European countries like England and France.

India, according to V-P Dhankar, has transformed into a “mahashakti” and is poised to outpace Japan and Germany in the next two years, consolidating its position as a major world power. He credited Anurag Thakur for his exemplary work in the constituency, facilitating Dhankar’s visits to a hundred educational institutes in the upcoming six months.

He emphasised the critical role of education in India’s progress, stressing the need to strengthen educational institutions to compete on a global scale. He lauded Anurag Thakur’s initiatives, such as ‘Sansad khel mahakumbh’ and ‘Sansad mobile sava yojna’.

Discussing women’s empowerment, he attributed its progress to the Central government’s initiatives.

The V-P highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering ‘matri Shakti’ (women power) by creating opportunities for them to stand on their own feet and contribute significantly to their families and society.

During the event, cultural programs entertained the audience, and Dhankar distributed school bags equipped with essential items to children. Additionally, students who excelled under the “Ek se shresth” program received tabs and laptops, reinforcing the government’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing tools for educational advancement.